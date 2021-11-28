Inuk author sends up settler stereotypes in short stories

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Inuk author Norma Dunning loves to court the absurd.

In one of her short stories, called “Eskimo Heaven,” an Inuit ancestral spirit visits a priest from the North.

“The spirit says, ‘Come with me, we’re gonna take a walk on the wild side,’” explained Dunning, a lecturer in the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Education who recently won the Governor General’s Literary Award for English-language fiction for her collection Tainna: The Unseen Ones.

In a hilariously subversive take on Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, the spirit ends up schooling the priest on Inuit culture in a McDonald’s restaurant on Edmonton’s Argyll Road, on a city bus and in a blues club called Blues on Whyte.

“It was really fun to write,” said Dunning. “You can take these characters and do anything and have it be believable. It was just marvellous to put that story together.”

Tainna is Dunning’s second prize-winning collection of short stories, all featuring Inuk characters who have left the North for Southern Canada. Her first, Annie Muktuk and Other Stories, won the $10,000 Danuta Gleed Award in 2018 for the best first collection of short fiction by a Canadian author published in English.

The Governor General’s Literary Awards are among the most prestigious of their kind in Canada, each coming with a $25,000 cash prize.

“I’m really enjoying the flame of fame right now, and the emails – I didn’t know I knew that many people,” said Dunning of winning the award. In a statement to the CBC, she said she’s cried every day since hearing the news.

“It’s such a validation of my writing and my work, and it’s good to see that Canada reads beyond the norm and took into consideration an old lady who writes in Edmonton.”

Much of Dunning’s creative writing takes aim at distorted settler views that can’t manage to separate Inuit people from stereotypical images of whale meat, fur-lined parkas and harpoons. Her characters struggle with the paradox of preserving traditional Inuit culture while confronting the realities of modern life.