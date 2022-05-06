Reading Time: 3 minutes

The great resignation is being talked about by people around the world. Not only are baby boomers retiring, but many people who have suffered from pandemic burnout are also changing their positions, selling their businesses and moving on to follow their passions.

However, having invested time and energy into our positions, organizations and companies, we probably have a keen interest in seeing those people and the business we leave behind thrive.

How do we do that?

Here are five things you should leave your successor if you want them to succeed:

Operations manual

An operations manual is a detailed set of instructions about how your company should operate in order to deliver goods and services to your clients.

While you may not need to have a complete manual for your whole organization, it’s important to ensure that the person coming to replace you understands what you do on a daily, weekly and monthly basis to enable them to successfully carry out their roles and responsibilities.

Some history of the organization

If your successor isn’t an internal hire, writing a paragraph or two about your department or company and its history can go a long way to aiding their understanding of why things are done the way they are.

Understanding the past also gives us insight into the future and helps us avoid repeating costly mistakes.

Roadmap for the future

Whether or not they follow it, your successor will appreciate knowing what you had planned for the future of your division or company.

What are some of the things you feel need to be completed? What were your dreams for the future?

If you have a strategic plan, make sure they understand where to find it. While your successor may choose a different route based on their vision, your roadmap will help them in the short term.

Accountable staff

No new manager needs to walk into management of a dysfunctional team.

Ensuring that your staff understand their roles and responsibilities, and are accountable, can be one of the best gifts you can leave whoever is following in your footsteps.

Notes on the organization

This should probably include an organizational chart and perhaps a short biography on the people who work for you if your successor is an outsider.

While their first steps should be to sit down and introduce themselves to the team members individually and collectively, chances are they’re going to be overwhelmed trying to comprehend the dynamics of the team.

By providing them with some clarity in this area, you may save them time and stress.

We should all want our replacements to be successful and following the golden rule, in this case, is a plan well taken. What would we appreciate if we took over our position?

This may be just what we need to feel good about leaving our seat vacant and moving on to follow our passions and dreams.

