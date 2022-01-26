China’s economic impact on Canada

Reading Time: 2 minutes

When it comes to China, separating fact from friction is no easy task. But that is the task of our CHINA NOW series. Each of our four episodes features an expert exploring China today, including frank discussions about doing business there and about emerging opportunities.

The series moderator is Doug Horner, former Alberta Deputy Premier and Ministers of both Finance and Agriculture.

China Now – Episode #2. The Impact of China’s Economy on Canada

Gordon Houlden, Director of the China Institute in the University of Alberta’s School of Business, presents current and future prospects for Canada in trade, investment and immigration with China.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Doug Horner

Doug is currently a Partner with P3 Capital Partners advising and developing Canada-China business relationships. Chairman of the Canada Asia Synergy Group – Business to business matching and advisory group for China and Canada and linking business, academia, and networks between Canada and Asia. Also President of Timber Wolf Investment network and consulting services to a broad range of industries on value-added agriculture, international trade, and how provincial and federal governments work. Formerly elected for four terms as MLA in Alberta during which he served as Minister of Finance and Minister of Agriculture. Graduate of the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Gordon Houlden

Gordon Houlden is Director Emeritus of the China Institute, Professor of Political Science and Adjunct Professor of the Alberta School of Business at the University of Alberta.

Professor Houlden joined the Canadian Foreign Service in 1976, serving in Ottawa and abroad. Twenty-two of his thirty-two years in the Canadian Foreign Service were spent working on Chinese economic, trade and political affairs for the Government of Canada, including five postings in China. He also served at the Canadian Embassies in Havana and Warsaw, and at Canada National Defence College. His last assignment, before joining the University of Alberta in 2008, was as Director General of the East Asian Bureau of the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, responsible for Greater China, Japan, the Koreas and Mongolia.

Under Professor Houlden’s leadership, the China Institute focused on contemporary China studies, with an emphasis on Canada’s trade, investment and bilateral relations with the PRC, and Asian security issues. His third co-edited book on the South China Sea was published in the summer of 2021 by Bristol University Press.

