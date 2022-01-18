Doing business with China – separating fact from friction

Reading Time: 2 minutes

When it comes to China, separating fact from friction is no easy task. But that is the task of our CHINA NOW series. Each of our four episodes features an expert exploring China today, including frank discussions about doing business there and about emerging opportunities.

The series moderator is Doug Horner, former Alberta Deputy Premier and Ministers of both Finance and Agriculture.

In Episode 1, Doug introduces LU Xu, the Consul General of China in Calgary. She presents the many reasons and prime opportunities for Canada to do business with China. The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Doug Horner

Currently a Partner with P3 Capital Partners advising and developing Canada-China business relationships. Chairman of the Canada Asia Synergy Group – Business to business matching and advisory group for China and Canada and linking business, academia, and networks between Canada and Asia. Also President of Timber Wolf Investment network and consulting services to a broad range of industries on value-added agriculture, international trade, and how provincial and federal governments work. Formerly elected for four terms as MLA in Alberta during which he served as Minister of Finance and Minister of Agriculture. Graduate of the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

LU Xu

Took office as Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Calgary in September 2017. Her diplomatic career began in 1991. She previously served as the deputy director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and worked in the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the Consulate General in San Francisco, the Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Embassy in the Slovak Republic.

