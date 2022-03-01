Dovetail Project’s Scott Crews is on the hot seat

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Scott Crews, President of Dovetail Project, gets on the hot seat and answers some rapid-fire questions!

How did he do? Comment below!

Bruno Lindia has been referred to as the “Professional People” expert. He has interviewed over 150,000 professionals from all walks of life. As a syndicated host since 2018, Bruno produces a creative video series that promotes your story and your brand.

The video series highlights individuals who have done amazing things and want to share their stories with you. The depth of ideas and insight can help you advance your career and strengthen your personal and professional relationships.

Bruno is President and founder of Dream Reach … Achieve. A two-time International Best Selling author of Don’t Bet on It and 10 Discussions for Effective Leadership, and the creator of the Pre-Transformation Certificate Program.

As an interviewer, Bruno is the ideal choice to help you market your company and build your brand.

Scott Crew – Principal at Dovetail P.M. Inc.

Scott’s in-depth understanding of Project Management comes from his diverse experience gained from owning his own Project Management consulting company and working for two large workplace management companies in Canada. Having consulted on behalf of a variety of major client accounts spanning across the country, Scott spent some time in Toronto working on the RBC team developing their new design standards which were rolled out in 2006. The balance of his career has been focused in the Calgary marketplace. Scott’s background in architecture and cabinet making has enabled him to effectively and successfully manage both design-build projects in addition to major interior tenant improvement projects. Scott’s enthusiasm is an asset to a variety of clients, ensuring a superior level of customer service.

Specialties: Commercial Interiors, New Building Design Builds, Financial interiors, Commercial exterior renovations

