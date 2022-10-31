Edmonton Unlimited helps entrepreneurs achieve their dreams

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, our host and Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today our guest is Catherine Warren, the CEO of Edmonton Unlimited, whose purpose is to unite a globally recognized innovation community in order to create jobs and contribute to Edmonton’s enduring economic vitality, resiliency, and identity by connecting both established businesses and startups with the resources and programs they need to learn, grow, scale, and thrive.

Whether you’re a student with a business idea or an established business looking to scale, Edmonton Unlimited has the resources to help you achieve those dreams.

Today’s Guest

Catherine Warren is Chief Executive Officer of Edmonton Unlimited and Board Director for innovative, sustainable and equitable ventures in the public and private sectors by providing leadership, strategic growth and securing significant financing and high-impact investment ($3B+). Catherine has deep experience in technology, media and community development, with expertise in growth-stage, transformations and turnarounds, international business development and global executive network.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

