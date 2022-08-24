Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Adam O’Brien from Bitcoin Well. Bitcoin Well, formerly Bitcoin Solutions, began with O’Brien buying and selling Bitcoin through ads on Facebook and Kijiji, eventually leading to 115 Bitcoin ATMs across Canada. Bitcoin Well is now one of Canada’s leaders in buying and selling Bitcoin in a non-custodial fashion.

Today’s Guest

Adam O’Brien is passionate about rethinking existing systems to unlock new opportunities. He has always been curious to learn about and adopt new technology, which inspired him to dive into bitcoin and empower our society to do the same.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

