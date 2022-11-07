How to build meaningful content marketing strategies in the B2B space

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, our host and Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today our guest is Afton Brazzoni, founder of content marketing company Scribe National. It focuses on content writing that helps build meaningful strategies in the B2B space – an industry filled with notoriously complex sales cycles.

Today’s Guest

Afton Brazzoni partners with B2B marketers and entrepreneurs to create high-quality content that drives demand and revenue. I’ve had the pleasure of working with more than 50 clients worldwide during my three years as founder of Scribe National – the majority being repeat customers – including tech unicorns like Pipe and Wealthsimple, and others among Canada’s 50 fastest-growing companies like TouchBistro.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

