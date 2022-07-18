Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Peter Kasper, Founder & CEO of Terpli. Biochemistry is complex – what isn’t is your own sense of “yuck” or “yum.” That’s the simplicity behind Terpli and their AI-driven cannabis database. Users can input desired traits, reviews, and any other considerations they have towards their cannabis choices and Tepli will scan the market using their e-commerce tools to find you the perfect fit. We’ll be blunt – this is pretty neat stuff. We hope you enjoy the story!

Today’s Guest

Peter Kasper is the Founder and CEO of Terpli, a cannabis entrepreneur, quantitative professional, and USC Marshall MBA Graduate (Class of 2021). He enjoys meeting new people and collaborating with passionate professionals across all industries and functions.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

