Clavis Studio is taking interior design to the next level

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Aby Aiyeleye, the Co-CEO of Clavis Studio. This year, Clavis Studio won the newcomer Entrepreneur Award of Distinction from the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction, presented by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce. Clavis Studio is an online design platform that marries the fun of designing a space with the functionality of doing it online. Clavis Studio allows you to recreate whatever space you’re trying to design in their app and provides you with the furnishing that you need to put together your dream space before you commit to buying anything.

Today’s Guest

Aby Aiyeleye is a strategic leader with extensive experience in driving business transformation across the UK, Middle East, Africa, and North America. A Multi-Award Winning Startup Co-Founder, and passionate about the work we do, the problems we solve and the company we keep.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

