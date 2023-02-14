Cook with Meg and gain some kitchen confidence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Meg Tucker, the owner of Cook With Meg. Cook With Meg was created at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 with the mission to create kitchen confidence in families. In this digital age, everyone always seems to have their noses buried in their phones, tablets, or laptops. The idea of traditional family dinners, where everyone got together, sat at the table, and ate as a family, has fallen by the wayside. Meg wanted to fix that.

Even though Meg had made it to the Top 25 in Master Chef Canada, she had never cooked professionally – it was just a passion. When the pandemic turned the world upside, she knew she would have to figure out something else to bring in income, and that’s when her creative side met her passion, and Cook With Meg was born. On March 23rd, 2020, she taught her first virtual family cooking class via Zoom. Today, Meg cooks with families in six different countries, running three cooking classes a week and six weeks of cooking summer camp for kids each July and August. Cook with Meg is more than just cooking classes, it’s bringing families together.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Guest

Cook with Meg is an ever-growing community of families who love to learn, cook, and bake from the comforts of their own kitchens! Meg Tucker has been creating shared experiences through media for over 20 years. Creator of the Shaw TV original kids’ cooking show Just One Bite, a top 25 finalist on MasterChef Canada and a professional cook, Meg teaches virtual cooking and baking classes and camps to families throughout North America.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.