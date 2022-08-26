How social media can help grow your business

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Ailynn and Jason Wong from Yelo’d Ice Cream, a mom-and-pop ice cream joint that blends Asian and Filipino flavours with one of Canada’s favourite desserts: ice cream. Yelo’d got its humble start in the home kitchen of Jason and Ailynn, where they would whip up different flavours of ice cream for their children. After one of their daughters remarked that they should open an ice cream shop, the pair got to work to make it a reality. Through the power of social media, word of this one-of-a-kind ice cream parlour made the rounds, and soon, Ailynn and Jason had crowdfunded enough capital to open Yelo’d! Yelo’d Ice Cream is based in Edmonton, Alta.

Today’s Guest

Ailynn and Jason Wong love ice cream. Their goal is to create a business around their family and, hopefully, a pretty sweet legacy. Their vision is to add to Edmonton’s local food scene by sharing what they know and love.

With over 10 years experience in running their own businesses (one being Edmonton’s first custom cake shop), they are confident in their vision.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

