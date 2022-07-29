How to market your business through acquisition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Ted Kouri of Incite Strategy. Marketing your business through an acquisition is a challenge not many think of – it’s not so much taking the ball and running as it is remapping the entire playing field. For outside-the-box considerations around the biggest transaction of your professional life, it takes outside-the-box thinkers. From pre-empting potential problems to solving new ones on the fly, today’s episode is a masterclass on the side of business that a customer may never see.

We welcome your comments below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

Ted Kouri is a passionate business owner dedicated to working with great people to make a positive impact. His background includes 25 of experience in strategy, marketing, brand, business development, entrepreneurship, and business management.

For interview requests, click here.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.