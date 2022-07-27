Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Dan Ferren of Ferren Coaching. Male-minded coaching offers the clients of Ferren Coaching the ability to thrive where they may not have expected. This episode speaks uniquely to all business owners, people, and entrepreneurs who want to excel and find passion in their life. No one should be afraid of a helping hand, and with this honest look at what it takes to change the lives of others, Ferren paints a picture of mutual support (personal and professional) for a brighter future.

Today’s Guest

Dan Ferren works with men to help them get their lives unstuck and find fulfillment. His goal is to help each man he works with to be the best he can be and the man he wants to be. He works to help him discover his true, authentic self, to improve relationships, and reach goals – whatever those may be. He works to uncover limiting beliefs, blind spots, and roadblocks that keep the client from success. Finally, they work together to develop a plan to help the man do what men do – take action. As a result, his clients gain a greater sense of clarity and control of their lives and actions that move them toward the goals they set for themselves and a genuinely fulfilling future.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

