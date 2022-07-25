Tips to grow your business from within

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Leah Carr of Tilr. As an entrepreneur, you’re always looking for new places to grow your business. But what about looking inside your organization? It is critical for staff to understand the unique impact they can offer their place of work as it is important for managers to understand the team of problem-solvers they have. Carr and her team are designing and implementing systems to bridge this gap in fun and engaging ways, resulting in better and more successful hires.

Today’s Guest

Leah Carr has extensive experience bringing new products to market and hiring and growing teams. She firmly believes that most people are capable of high achievement in their roles if organizations set them up for success and invest in them. This passion is the reason she chose to join Tilr. She helped launch Crowdmatrix’s product, an equity crowdfunding portal that helped tech startups raise money from angel and venture investors. She was employee 9 at Coinsquare, Canada’s largest Cryptocurrency Exchange, in 2017, where she launched two business lines while helping grow the team to 200 employees in under a year. Following that, she joined the Bank of Montreal, where she worked as the Managing Director of Digital Banking, scaling the team in only six months from 250 to 400 people to meet the digital acceleration forced by Covid. Finally, as someone who deeply cares about community, she is a mentor and advisor to startups through Forum Ventures, a Community Director with Tech Toronto, and a member of Peerscale, a peer-to-peer organization for tech leaders to connect, share and grow.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

