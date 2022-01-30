Reading Time: 4 minutes

Researchers at the University of Alberta and the University of Toronto have found a way to produce the greenest and cheapest hydrogen, a finding that would help retool Alberta’s energy sector and push the province closer to a net-zero future.

Erin Bobicki, a mineral processing researcher in the U of A’s Faculty of Engineering who specializes in processes for extracting valuable minerals and metals from ores, has spun a technology that uses microwaves to create hydrogen – a valuable industrial feedstock and critical piece of the province’s sustainable energy future – into a startup called Aurora Hydrogen.

Last fall, Bobicki was approached by Murray Thomson, a University of Toronto professor and expert in the process of using methane to generate hydrogen. He was wondering whether microwaves could be used to make the process more energy-efficient.

“Microwaves are a very efficient way to transmit energy to materials,” said Bobicki. “There’s a lot of interest in hydrogen, and a lot of the processes for generating hydrogen are extremely energy intensive.”

Currently, hydrogen is being used in the province mainly for upgrading oil sands bitumen, a heavy viscous material that requires hydrogen to produce products like gasoline or diesel fuel. Oil sands companies use upwards of 10,000 kg per hour to upgrade their carbon-heavy bitumen.

Aurora’s bench-scale reactor can make two kg of hydrogen per day but could easily scale that up to 200 kg per day – enough for a fuelling station in a remote community – using a larger, commonly available microwave generator.

“Most other technologies can either produce hydrogen at a small scale or produce hydrogen at a very big scale; for us, there’s no fundamental limit on the scale,” she said.

What Aurora’s technology does, according to Bobicki, is not unlike what a microwave in a home does. Methane, the main ingredient in natural gas, is heated indirectly using microwaves, creating hydrogen and solid carbon. Because the carbon does not become a greenhouse gas, the resulting emissions are lower than even the greenest current hydrogen-producing processes.