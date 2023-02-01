High Voltage Leadership for small businesses

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Lindsay White, the founder of High Voltage Leadership. High Voltage Leadership got its start in 2017 when Lindsay found herself working for a toxic leader at a financial institution. She decided that she couldn’t handle it any longer, and ultimately left that job. Lindsay went from her corporate job into a coaching certification training for a year, and from there, dove in with both feet and started her own coaching practice.

Our Guest

Lindsay White’s combination of transformational leadership coaching, impactful people strategy and creation of inspiring cultures sets her apart from the rest. Coupled with a deep knowledge of human resources and talent management, she is able to guide small businesses as they bring their business plans to life, through their team and their culture, ultimately creating incredible customer experiences.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

