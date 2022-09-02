What you spend your time on and how to manage it effectively

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Angela Armstrong, the president and founder of Prime Capital Group. Prime Capital is an organization that leases equipment or tools of their trade to small and large businesses at a fraction of the price it would have cost them to buy them outright. This allows small businesses to get the tools they need while staying cash rich to grow their businesses through agile financing. Angela shares some deep thoughts on health matters, time management, self-reflection, her definition of success, and the importance of setting boundaries.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

Angela Armstrong is the president of Prime Capital Group, a leasing firm based in Edmonton. Angela entered the leasing business right after she graduated from college in 1986. Since then, she has gone from being a sales representative to an entrepreneur passionate about helping businesses succeed.

For interview requests, click here.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.