Managing your mental health and work stress

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Cory Hrushka, CEO of Insight Psychological, a psychological and counselling practice that services adults, children and youth, marriage and couples, families, and businesses. Insight Psychological recently launched a tool, MyPsychPulse, for businesses to allow their employees to take an online screening test to evaluate where they are when it comes to their own mental health.

Today’s Guest

Dr. Cory Hrushka is a Registered Psychologist who received his Undergraduate Degree from the University of Alberta and his Graduate Degree from the University of Minnesota. He has also completed Doctoral work at the University of Alberta and Northcentral University.

In addition to his educational experience, Cory has worked in the non-profit sector at community counselling agencies, taught at Grant MacEwan University and also has experience working at federal maximum security institutions and psychiatric facilities.

Cory’s philosophy and approach to therapy are based on a client-centred approach with a systemic and cognitive behavioural style allowing for a good connection between the client and therapist while being active and focused on making effective change in the areas needed.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

