Empowering small business to thrive in an online marketplace

For this episode of Amplify Your Business, we’re joined by Matt Hill – Program Manager of Business Link. Today, he speaks with us about the Digital Economy Program and how his team empowers even the smallest local businesses to move over to and thrive in an online marketplace.

Today’s Guest

Matt Hill trained as a theatre teacher in the UK and he worked in London schools for seven years before leaping into entrepreneurship. Matt started a specialist cleaning business in London, growing from a one-man business to become a trusted partner of universities and real estate companies. He is passionate about helping entrepreneurs looking to start small and test ideas before scaling up their business operations.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

