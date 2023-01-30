Truly Financial helps small businesses grow globally

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Sandeep Todi, the Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Truly Financial. Truly Financial is an online digital bank, built exclusively for smaller businesses to help them grow globally. In a world where many businesses – and especially startups – are using business practices that allow them to hire employees anywhere in the world, these organizations are seeking new and cost-effective ways to pay their employees and handle international transactions. Truly Financial is the solution.

Our Guest

Sandeep Todi has 30 years of working in technology with expertise in financial platforms and products. Prior to co-founding Truly Financial, Sandeep built and scaled a cross-border B2B payments service (Remitr), with customers from coast to coast in Canada. Before venturing into payments and banking, Sandeep built several products for SMBs, including multi-currency accounting software (FACT), HR and Payroll software and large B2C communities.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

