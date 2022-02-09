WEBINAR: Business opportunities for Canadian exports to China

Reading Time: 2 minutes

When it comes to China, separating fact from friction is no easy task. But that is the task of our CHINA NOW series. Each of our four episodes features an expert exploring China today, including frank discussions about doing business there and about emerging opportunities.

The series moderator is Doug Horner, former Alberta Deputy Premier and Ministers of both Finance and Agriculture.

China Now – Episode #4. Business opportunities for Canadian exports to China

Barry Mehr, former Deputy Minister of Alberta Government Departments including Agriculture, Innovation, and Economic Development provides an overview of current and emerging business opportunities for Canadian exports to China.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Doug Horner

Doug is currently a Partner with P3 Capital Partners advising and developing Canada-China business relationships. Chairman of the Canada Asia Synergy Group – Business to business matching and advisory group for China and Canada and linking business, academia, and networks between Canada and Asia. Also President of Timber Wolf Investment network and consulting services to a broad range of industries on value-added agriculture, international trade, and how provincial and federal governments work. Formerly elected for four terms as MLA in Alberta during which he served as Minister of Finance and Minister of Agriculture. Graduate of the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Barry Mehr

Barry Mehr, President of Mehr Holdings, Board Chair and CEO of Canada’s Ha Ling Mountain Enterprises and founder and Board member of the Canada/Asia Synergy Group, has held industry Board positions in agriculture, food, technology development and innovation. Prior to his return to the private sector, Barry was Deputy Minister for the Alberta Government’s Departments of Economic Development, Innovation and Science, and Agriculture. Prior to that, he was a senior manager with the Swift Canadian Company. Barry has also been Chair and Board member for Olds College and its Centre of Innovation and the CEO of the Alberta Science and Research Authority. He received his B.A. in Food Chemistry from the University of Toronto.

