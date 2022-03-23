Reading Time: 2 minutes

Our guest, Dennis McConaghy, makes a strong case for Canada to set “adaptation” as a national goal, disbelieving that containing a 1.5-degree increase in the global temperature by 2050 can be achieved. He argues that attaining Net-Zero emissions through decarbonization has unacceptable costs and is not achievable. He argues that balancing imports/exports and setting a punitive carbon tax would advance the energy transition more efficiently.

Moderator Eric Newell’s career began with Imperial Oil and Esso, where his skills as an engineer and manager made him a valuable asset. He was frequently sent “on loan” to sites across North America, moving through postings in 15 different cities over the first 20 years of his career before moving to Alberta in 1986. His temporary assignment with the Syncrude oil sands development in northern Alberta became permanent and Eric and his wife, Kathy, settled their family in Fort McMurray. Eric’s responsibilities with Syncrude quickly grew to include service as president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors.

Dennis McConaghy has 30 years of experience in the Canadian energy industry in prominent commercial executive positions that included the commercial development of the Keystone XL pipeline systems within TransCanada Pipelines from its conception in 2006 to the finalization of commercial agreements in 2008. He is currently a visiting fellow at the public policy and energy studies schools at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario and an adjunct fellow at the Niskanen Center, a DC-based think tank focused on carbon and energy policy. In 2017 Dennis published a book, “Dysfunction – Canada after Keystone XL,” analyzing the Keystone XL experience and its implications for Canada. He also continues to be an active commentator on current energy and carbon policy issues. In Fall 2019, Dennis’s second book, “Breakdown, the last four years of pipeline frustration in Canada,” was published.

