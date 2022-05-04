WEBINAR: The pathway to sustainability

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This episode features the introductory presentation in our final episodes on decarbonization – Pathway to energy, economic, and environmental sustainability by James Carter. He is also the Moderator for our final episodes. James is the former COO of Syncrude Canada and a graduate of Harvard Business School.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

We welcome your comments below.

Bios of today’s guest:

James Carter

James Carter retired from Syncrude Canada Ltd. in 2007 after 28 years, including 10 years as President and 18 years as Operations Chief. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Irving Oil Limited (Lead Independent Director), Brand Industrial Services and EllisDon Construction Services Inc. James is a Corporate Director of Finning International and serves as board chair for Careers: The Next Generation, a not-for-profit organization. He is a former Chair of the Mining Association of Canada. James was awarded the Order of Canada. In June 2019, he was inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has also been awarded honorary doctorates by three Canadian universities. He is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Alberta and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Technical University of Nova Scotia (now Dalhousie Engineering) and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. James is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

About KEI Network

The company began when founder Perry Kinkaide immigrated to Canada from the United States to study the brain and behaviour. Over the next 50 years his careers in academia and government and corporate and non-profit sectors have led to the development of an extraordinary network of over 20,000 contacts: experts and entrepreneurs, academics and government leaders, corporate giants, professionals and non-profit associations. His experience and contacts constitute the KEI Network, giving it the extraordinary capability of organizing and referring, informing and advising, mentoring and investing – always with his clients’ success in mind.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.