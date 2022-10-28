What you need to know to scale up your business

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today our guest is Jessica Harquail, a partner at Givens LLP. Givens LLP is a future-focused accounting firm based in Edmonton, Alberta, with three offices across the province. They strive to empower entrepreneurs to build profitable, scalable businesses with their innovative technology, business know-how, and solutions-driven thought leadership.

Jessica speaks about dreaming big, knowing your end game, why partnerships make specific industries – such as law and accounting firms – successful, and how other industries can use partnerships to scale their own businesses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

Vivacious and with the optimistic spirit of a true pioneer, Jessica Harquail works diligently to spread professionalism, innovative thought and even a little song and dance throughout the office. With nine years of experience in accounting and seven years in public practice, Jessica rises large in her position as partner and general practitioner – responsible for day-to-day operations, audits, reviews, succession and tax planning, and compliance engagements. The industries she specializes in include: construction, retail, non-profit, farming and family-owned and operated businesses.

For interview requests, click here.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.