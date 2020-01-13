Wondering what the most in demand jobs are this year?

Randstad Canada, which is in the human resources services industry, has compiled a top 10 list which includes a range of sectors.

But the growing need for skilled and blue-collar workers stands out, it said on Monday, and four of the 10 roles on the list are blue-collar: truck driver, welder, general labourer and heavy duty mechanic.

“This year’s list of in-demand jobs is good news for younger Canadians pursuing the trades and practical courses,” said Patrick Poulin, President, Staffing and InHouse, Randstad Canada, in a news release. “While a college or university education is necessary for the engineering, marketing and IT roles we see on the list, a degree isn’t the only path to good, steady employment.”

Randstad said for the second consecutive year demand for retail roles remains high.

Randstad Canada’s Most in Demand Jobs for 2020 and pay ranges:

Sales associate: $38,200 – $50,600 annual salary Truck driver: $36,650 – $48,600 annual salary Receptionist: $32,300 – $42,600 annual salary Welder: $19.60 – $28.50 per hour Full stack developer: $60,600 – $125,200 annual salary Business development manager: $93,500 – $164,400 annual salary General labourer: $15.20 – $19.30 per hour Project manager in engineering: $74,000- $134,000 annual salary Heavy duty mechanic: $25.20 – $35.70 per hour Merchandiser (consumer goods): $57,300 – $97,100 annual salary

