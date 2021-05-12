How successful people start their day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wouldn’t it feel great to start your day motivated and organized?

You’d know what you were doing, that everything was sorted, and you’d feel brilliant.

Surprisingly, it wouldn’t take much to get a great start every day. You just need to create a morning routine that motivates and organizes you for success – every day.

A morning routine is one of the secrets for those who are highly successful in life and business. It doesn’t need to be complex and it certainly doesn’t have to be time-consuming to create or follow.

In the beginning, it will require commitment from you to plan your routine and then to practise it daily until it becomes a habit that happens without you having to consciously work on it.

The morning routine of the most motivated and organized folks generally includes the following elements:

Early start: Forget about long lie-ins and putting the alarm on snooze every five minutes. Set your alarm for an hour (or even two) earlier than normal and see your productivity soar.

An early start may not come naturally at first, but providing you go to bed earlier and get enough sleep, you’ll notice a positive difference quickly.

Positive visualization and affirmations: Set the tone of your day by giving it a really positive boost. Visualize your success from the get-go. Use positive affirmations, and don’t forget to display them where you can see them frequently since this will boost their efficacy.

Doing this within the first 20 minutes of waking gives you a greater chance of success. You’ll be able to reach your subconscious before your conscious mind wakes up and takes over.

Exercise: Undertaking some form of exercise will get your blood flowing, heart pumping oxygen around your body and generally waken your entire system.

You don’t need to go for a five-kilometre run every day. Your exercise regime could consist of morning stretching, yoga or tai chi since these will help calm and ground you while providing you time for inner contemplation.

Hydration: Make sure you keep your body hydrated. Many people start their day with a glass of water and lemon. Herbal tea or a green juice are also good choices for an early-morning drink to get your day started the right way.

Planning: If you want to have a successful day, make sure you know exactly what needs to be done. Have a to-do list ready and identify the order of priority. Make sure the list isn’t too long – 10 or fewer items is an ideal length.

Nutrition: A healthy breakfast is a good way to get your body fuelled and ready to tackle the day ahead. You’ll feel more alert and be able to concentrate on the tasks you need to accomplish.

Reading: Take a few minutes to sit and read something inspiring or educational. It will help you feel positive and motivated. You don’t have to spend a long time reading; even 10 minutes will be enough to get your mind working and your motivation kick-started.

Suggestions for morning reading include self-help books or biographies and autobiographies of successful people who inspire you and can be role models.

Money tasks: Before you head out the door on your commute or settle down to your day at home, it’s important to do something that will either make you money or save you from spending money.

Prep the day’s meals so you don’t feel tempted to get a take-out when you’re feeling tired at the end of the day. Make sure the dishwasher is loaded and the kitchen counters are clean and clear, so you don’t have to think about tidying. Pay your bills so you don’t get overdue notices and charges.

If you want to have a successful day, it’s important to start your day in a positive way. Having a morning routine will ensure your days are organized for success and you feel motivated from the start.

Faith Wood is a novelist and professional speaker who focuses on helping groups and individuals navigate conflict, shift perceptions and improve communications. For interview requests, click here.

