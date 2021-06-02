How to get an insane amount of work done in a short period

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Let’s talk about getting into the flow. You know what I’m talking about: that special state of mind we sometimes reach – quite by accident – where work starts to flow effortlessly and we get an insane amount done in a short period.

It’s a great feeling and something well worth trying to get into more regularly. Here’s how to do just that.

Get prepared

Start by getting yourself prepared. It’s hard to get into the flow when you constantly have to get up to grab more supplies or a file. And it’s not just the stuff away from your desk. You don’t want a train of thought to be interrupted so you can find a figure or a document on your computer.

Prepare as much as you can. Make sure you have all things and information you may need at your fingertips. Of course, that isn’t always possible, as new ideas and things pop up while you’re working, but do your best to eliminate having to stop and look when you’re in the flow.

Get comfy

Next, it’s time to get comfortable. That means finding a comfortable chair and desk to work at and creating a setting conducive to flow.

What motivates and inspires you? Is it music, scent, pictures of your family or the calendar with the project outline posted on it?

Use whatever it takes to transport yourself into the flow state.

Get your head in the game

Last but not least, you need to get your head in the game. Getting into the flow is mostly mental. Yes, the outside stuff we talked about helps, but you can sabotage all the preparation in the world if you go in with a bad attitude.

Instead, spend a few minutes visualizing what it feels like to be in the flow. Then think about why it’s important to get this work done. Who will it benefit? What impact will it have on you, your job, your family?

Find some internal motivation to make you want to get this done. That’s when you’re ready to get to work and get into the flow.

Give this three-step process a try and use it anytime you want to get more done in less time.

As an added bonus, you’ll find you’ll have more fun doing your work and you’re gaining a lot of pride for a job well done in a timely manner.

And let’s not forget that this leaves you plenty of time left over for the important stuff – spending time with your loved ones or relaxing with one of your favourite hobbies.

