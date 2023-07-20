Kia EV9 is the first fully electric three-row SUV

Kia Canada has announced that, starting July 31, 2023, it will begin accepting reservations for its EV9. The EV9 marks Kia’s entry into the fully electric three-row SUV segment and serves as the new flagship of the brand.

With the introduction of the EV9, Kia is also launching a new naming convention for trim offerings, aligning with the brand’s sustainability vision by harmonizing the earth’s natural elements. In Canada, the EV9 will introduce the Wind and Land trims and a GT-Line package that adds exclusive design accents, enhancing its elegance. The GT-Line package includes features like 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels, bridge-type roof rail, dark-coloured beltline moulding, gloss black side mirrors, differentiated front and rear bumper design, dual sunroof, second-row relaxation seats, head-up display, and an available performance boost.

“This flagship vehicle for Kia is a milestone for both the brand and the automotive industry in creating an unprecedented segment. We are thrilled to be able to offer reservations for the EV9, a vehicle that is sure to deliver on premium accents, forward-thinking technology, and bold styling,” said Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada.

Built on the proven E-GMP architecture dedicated to electric vehicles and featuring fourth-generation battery technology, the EV9 offers spacious seating for up to seven passengers. Its long wheelbase and flat floor provide flexibility and comfort for all occupants.

The EV9 is equipped with the latest in-vehicle technology, including over-the-air updates, an available ultra-wideband-based Digital Key, and Onboard Power Generator (V2L) functionality. The EV9’s standard 800V electrical architecture, according to Kia, enables ultrafast recharging on high-speed DC chargers, capable of going from a 10 to 80 percent charge in under 25 minutes with a 350kW EVSE (Max 310A).

The exterior design of the EV9 reflects a blend of ruggedness and sophistication, with its striking Tiger Face front grille, slim LED headlights, and available Star Map LED animated Digital Pattern Lighting Grille. The rear features sleek taillights that accentuate the vehicle’s overall aesthetics. Flush door handles with automatic deployment and a clean side profile further enhance the EV9’s design.

Inside, the EV9 offers a modern sanctuary with its interior design philosophy centred around the “Ten Must-Have Items” concept. The cabin utilizes non-leather polyurethane seating surfaces, select BTX-free interior paint trim, and partially recycled materials in fabrics and carpets. The reductionist design approach creates a clean and uncluttered cabin environment. The EV9 also incorporates advanced features such as a Digital Rearview Mirror, an optional 14-speaker Meridian Premium Audio system, and available dual-colour ambient lighting.

The EV9 will be available in both six- and seven-seat configurations. It also boasts a V2L outlet in the cargo area, enabling it to serve as a mobile power source. The EV9’s towing capacity reaches up to 5,000 lbs, and it offers various terrain modes to handle different driving scenarios.

As for powertrain options, the EV9 will be available with a 99.8-kWh battery and a single-motor configuration that targets a range of 480 km. Alternatively, customers can opt for the dual-motor, torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive configuration, delivering up to 283 kW (379 hp) and 516 lb.-ft. of torque.

The EV9 features Kia’s next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system, offering faster processing and higher fidelity. It also supports over-the-air updates and navigation-based charging guidance. The EV9 is designed to be a mobile power source with its Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) and V2L capability.

The EV9 incorporates Kia’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-2), Highway Driving Assist 3 (HDA-3), Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA-2), and many more. The EV9 also offers a wide range of safety features, including a front-row center airbag and various collision avoidance technologies.

The Kia EV9 is expected to arrive in Canada by the end of 2023, with pricing details to be announced closer to the launch date. For more information and to make reservations, visit the official Kia Canada website at www.kia.ca/EV9.

| Troy Media

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.