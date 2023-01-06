Loads of luxury in the Genesis G90

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The G90 has been completely updated for 2023 with the latest technology and luxury features

The Hyundai Genesis G90, a full-size luxury car at the top of the Genesis range, is taking aim at premium luxury sedans, including the Audi S8, BMW 7-Series and Mercedes S-Class.

The list price on my test vehicle was $115,000. The G90 provides all that its competitors offer – but at a lower price. Not that people with more than $100 grand to spend on a sedan are looking for bargains.

The G90 has been completely updated for 2023 with the latest technology and luxury features.

This car is gorgeous to look at, inside or out. It starts with the exterior styling. The large, distinctive Genesis grill and the two thin horizontal slits for the headlights convey luxury and elegance. At the back, the two horizontal slits for the tail lights also look very high-end. The styling inside is also luxurious, and the wood trim and brown leather look beautiful together.

It offers a remarkably smooth ride, although that’s certainly expected in this class of sedan. The wheelbase is 3,180 mm (125.2 in) and the overall length is 5,275 (207.7 in).

An outstanding safety feature is the Blind-Spot View Monitor, also available on a range of Hyundai products. When you put the signal on, cameras on the bottom of the outside rearview mirrors provide an image on the dashboard of what’s directly beside and behind you. This is far better than just a beeping sound or a flashing light and provides an additional element of safety. This device won the Best Safety Innovation Award from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada in 2020 when it was introduced to Hyundai models.

The navigation screen and the sound system are extremely easy to operate. Similar to the Mazda, some controls are found not on the dash but on the centre console. For example, twisting the large round knob allows you to zoom in or out on the map, which is a far easier and safer approach than reaching to touch the nav screen. The radio tuning and volume thumbwheel knobs are also in the console and can be easily operated while your right hand is resting on the centre armrest. It’s great to see these controls in such a logical and comfortable location instead of on the dashboard.

I can’t remember a vehicle in which the front seat slides so far back. I’m six feet tall, and with the driver’s seat moved all the way back I could barely touch the gas pedal with my toe. I could be a foot taller and would not feel cramped at all. That’s not always the case; there are lots of cars I drive that I think, “if only the seat could go back another few inches it would be a lot more comfortable.”

The backseat area is beautiful, and Genesis promotional literature brags, “the elegant seat quilting design adds a sensual and sophisticated touch to the G90’s already distinguished interior.” There’s a fold-down armrest in the middle of the backseat with a control panel so that rear passengers can control the sound system, climate, seat position, rear curtains, interior lighting and more. The back seats also recline, making it very easy to sleep comfortably.

The visibility is excellent all the way around. There’s lots of storage space in the trunk, and the interior passenger space is unusually large. The fit and finish are perfect.

The sound system, a very high-end, 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen, makes old rock tunes sound far better with a very full and rich sound.

Performance is very fast, thanks to a 3.5 litre V-6 that produces 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 13.6 litres/100 km in the city and 9.6 litres/100 km on the highway.

It’s hard to find anything to dislike about the G90, and even trying to nitpick is difficult.

There’s no question that the price tag of $115,000 is high – but it’s less than its main competitors. And for those who find the price too high, there are less-expensive, smaller Genesis sedans: the G80 ($69,150) and G70 ($47,150).

Dale Johnson is an award-winning author, broadcaster and journalist who has worked in TV, radio, print and online. While the manufacturer provided Dale with a vehicle to test drive, the content of this review was not reviewed or accepted by the manufacturer.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.