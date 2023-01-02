Lots of room in huge new Jeep Wagoneer L

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Looking for an extremely large vehicle? Check out the Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L

The newest version of the Jeep Wagoneer is the Jeep Wagoneer L – in this case the “L” stands for “large.” The standard Wagoneer is already extensive but the L is even larger.

The new Jeep Wagoneer L and the higher-trimmed Grand Wagoneer L are each a foot longer than the regular models. The extra length means a cargo capacity of 1,251 litres (44.2 cubic feet) behind the third row of seating. That’s an increase of 447 litres (15.8 cubic feet) compared to the standard wheelbase models. Jeep says that storage capacity is best in its class.

Jeep also says the L models give a best-in-class overall passenger volume of 179.3 cubic feet, best-in-class second-row legroom, and a best-in-class towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds. With the seats folded, the L can carry a 4 x 8 sheet of plywood.

The Wagoneer L has two main competitors: the Ford Expedition Max and the Cadillac Escalade ESV. Like the L, these are both stretched models of large SUVs.

Of the three, the Jeep L has the shortest wheelbase at 3,302 mm (130 inches). The Expedition Max has a 3,342 mm (131.6 in) wheelbase, and the Escalade ESV has the longest wheelbase, at 3,406 mm (134.1 in).

But the Expedition Max is the shortest in terms of overall length, at 5,635 mm (221.9 in). The Escalade ESV is the longest, at 5,765.8 mm (227 in), and the Wagoneer L is just slightly shorter, at 5,758 mm ( 226.7 in).

The Wagoneer name was first used for the 1963 model year for a station wagon body style on the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck frame. Some point to the Wagoneer as the pioneer in what became known as the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) market segment. Some would dispute that, arguing that the Chevrolet Suburban originated in the 1930s and was the first SUV. But the first Wagoneer added style and luxury touches that had not been seen on a truck-based vehicle previously. Competitors soon followed this approach, leading to today’s domination of SUVs in the auto industry.

The original Wagoneer, updated over the years, was dropped after 1994. Then in 2022, an entirely new Wagoneer was released, based on the Dodge Ram chassis.

I recently test-drove the Wagoneer L: compared with a Ford Expedition that I have driven, the Wagoneer doesn’t feel as cumbersome or truck-like; it feels more like a very large luxury sedan, and it’s easier to drive than one might imagine when looking at the exterior.

The base price is $88,495; the version I drove had a price tag of $102,315. Among the options were an accent package with black painted aluminum wheels, a panoramic sunroof and black accents inside and out. Other luxury touches also included heated seats in the second row and a heads-up display.

The engine is the all-new 3.0-litre Hurricane twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine. Jeep says it has more horsepower, more torque and less emissions than many competitors’ V-8s. The Wagoneer L’s Hurricane engine produces 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque. The estimated fuel economy is 14.4 litres per 100 kilometres (19.6 mpg) in the city and 10.4 l/100 km (27.1 mpg) on the highway. For the upscale Grand Wagoneer L, the engine cranks out 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque.

The dash has a screen directly in front of the driver with a speedometer and tachometer. There are also displays for direction, fuel, outside temperature, engine temperature and posted speed limit. But I found the numbers and letters too small and hard to make out.

There’s a nice big screen for the sound system and map in the middle of the dash. The controls are very easy to find and operate, unlike some brands.

The ride is quiet, and it’s also extremely smooth, probably because of the extra-long wheelbase.

If you’re looking for an extremely large vehicle, the Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L now offer even more choices.

Dale Johnson is an award-winning author, broadcaster and journalist who has worked in TV, radio, print and online. While the manufacturer provided Dale with a vehicle to test drive, the content of this review was not reviewed or accepted by the manufacturer.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.