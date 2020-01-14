Somehow, the organizers of the Motorcycle Show in Calgary manage to pick one of the most bitterly cold weeks of January to hold their annual event. That’s all right because it gives riders a little light at the end of the long, white winter tunnel.

This year’s show was the first of six to be held across the country, and it did not disappoint. On display were enough e-bikes, scooters, ultra-modern road bikes, classics, choppers and cruisers to warm the coldest heart. Visitors could also thrill to Ground N’ Gravity stunt show.

Virtually all the world’s major bike-makers were represented: from Canada’s Can-Am three-wheelers, to bikes from BMW, Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM and the venerable U.S. brands Indian and Harley-Davidson. Harley even had a couple of its all-electric LiveWire sport bikes set up so guests could crank the throttle on the revolutionary vehicle.

Have a look at some of the bikes on display here:

(All photos are by Doug Firby.)

Upcoming shows are:

Edmonton: Jan. 17-19

Vancouver: Jan. 24-26

Quebec City: Feb. 7-9

Toronto: Feb. 21-23

Montreal: Feb. 28-March 1

For more information, check out the show’s website.

Doug Firby is Editor-in-Chief of Calgary’s Business and Edmonton’s Business — and a gearhead who has ridden motorcycles all his life.

