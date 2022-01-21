Reading Time: 4 minutes

Although things have cooled down recently, Canada’s pickup truck market is still a going concern: at least one out of every four new vehicles sold in this country is a pickup truck of some kind.

Manufacturers are falling over each other to get new models to market. They come in all shapes and sizes: from diesel-powered behemoths to four-wheel-drive rock scramblers to trim mid-size weekend warriors.

And none of it makes sense to me, since the vast majority of truck buyers will never put their precious new carry-all vehicles to work or use them the way they were intended. Although the pickup truck was designed originally as a work vehicle, the heaviest load most will see these days is a couple of two-by-fours or the family dog.

Trucks have evolved from get-the-job-done workhorses to weekend toys usually owned by young males who drive them as though they’re sports cars. Yes, a core of tradesmen, construction workers and the like actually put their trucks to work. But owning a truck these days is less about practicality and more about image. And you know that most owners have zero intention of taking their new trucks off-road or into the nearest swamp.

And they ain’t cheap. You can easily drop $100,000 on a new pickup truck. Chrysler’s Ram line, in particular, is outrageously expensive – if you want one with a Cummins diesel and four-wheel drive, be prepared to come up with at least $100,000. Full-size beasts like the Toyota Tundra start at around $50,000. We won’t even talk about fuel economy, which is an oxymoron in this market.

In the middle of this is the mid-size Nissan Frontier. Now that the full-size Titan has been discontinued, it’s the company’s sole offering in the pickup market.

Available in seven varieties, with two cab configurations, the Frontier is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, with four-wheel drive. High- and low-range four-wheel drive are standard issue, as is hill start assist, hill descent control and a towing mode. You can also get an optional locking rear differential with the more expensive models and upgraded suspension for those infrequent off-road forays.

Comfort and convenience goodies include audio voice recognition, Bluetooth, rearview monitor and android auto, among other things. But if you want useful stuff like a heated steering wheel, heated seats and power front seats, you have to order them. The Crew Cab Pro 4X model I test drove had all of the above, plus leather interior, rear sonar, remote start, wireless recharging and a Fender audio system. It was about as comfy as a truck can get.

I suppose that’s the key to this market. You want your truck to look rugged and bulletproof, but it has to be comfortable and driver-friendly, with all of the modern conveniences that automotive technology can provide. I was once privy to a conversation between two younger truck owners boasting about their respective stereo systems, with nary a mention of payload capacity or off-road abilities.

And the Frontier is comfortable. One of the things I noticed was its excellent noise, vibration, harshness (NVH) levels. Because of their traditional frame construction and rear-drive layout, pickups are often smooth and comfy on the highway, with minimal road noise. You can easily carry on a conversation at highway speed without having to raise your voice, and the cab of the Frontier is as civilized as any upscale sedan or SUV.

A word about payload: my fancy Pro 4X was good for 1,230 kg and will tow up to 6,200 kg. This isn’t much compared to full-sizers that carry or pull twice that much, but if you want to do a little light haulage, the Frontier is up to the job.

And you’ll look good doing it.

2022 Nissan Frontier Pro 4X

Engine: 3.8-litre V6

Transmission: nine-speed automatic

Drive: rear-wheel, all-wheel

Horsepower: 310 at 6,400 rpm

Torque: 281 foot pounds at 4,400 rpm

Price range: $39,998 to $47,498

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.7 city and 10.6 highway, with regular gas

Alternatives: Honda Ridgeline, Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Ford Maverick, Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator

