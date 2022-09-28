Volvo XC60 balances performance, economy and comfort

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2022 Volvo XC60 is a mid-size, five-seater SUV powered by what’s called a “mild” hybrid system featuring a 48-volt battery to help improve fuel economy. It’s Volvo’s best-selling model, with annual sales in Canada close to the 2,000 unit mark.

This test vehicle had a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing a 310 hp engine mated to a hybrid system to improve fuel economy; it’s not designed to operate only on electric power. Volvo says it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in 6.2 seconds.

According to Natural Resources Canada, it’s rated at 11.0 litres per 100 km in the city and 8.7 litres per 100 km on the highway.

The XC60 has a starting price of $51,450, putting it between the XC40 ($42,250) and the XC90 ($70,950). The XC60 is also between the two in size. With a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. (112 in.) and an overall length of 4,708 mm. (185 in.), the XC60 is 283 mm. (11 in.) longer than the XC40 and 245 mm (9.7 in) shorter than the XC90.

My test vehicle was the B6 Inscription model, with a price of $75,650. Options included the $1,000 Climate Package (headlamp cleaners, heated rear seat and heated steering wheel); the $2,900 Advanced Package (heads up display, pilot assist, 360-degree camera, 12V outlet in the luggage area); the $1,300 massaging front seats; the $3,750 Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system; the $900 metallic paint; and the $1,000 alloy wheels.

I found the exterior styling attractive.

The best part was getting behind the wheel and settling into the ultra-comfortable Volvo seats. This would be the ideal vehicle for long-distance trips, especially with two drivers who could take turns behind the wheel. The driver would not feel fatigued from the seats, and the passenger could comfortably fall asleep. And what a place to snooze. The interior is quiet, classy and elegant. The gear shifter knob on the console is Orrefors crystal.

It’s an ideal size for both city driving and highway cruising. It’s nimble and easy to manoeuvre and park in urban areas, yet out in the country, it feels the right size; not too small and not too big.

However, while sitting behind the wheel is comfortable, it’s also confusing when it comes to simple tasks such as adjusting the climate controls or changing the radio stations. You have to make these adjustments through the large, centre-mounted display screen, which is often awkward and cumbersome. You must also focus on the nav screen to complete simple tasks – when one should be focused on the road and traffic ahead. While Volvo is certainly not alone in this approach, I prefer vehicles with some actual knobs and buttons on the dashboard to do such simple things as changing the speed of the fan or selecting a different radio station.

Even going through the nav screen to make these changes on the Volvo is more complex than on some other brands, which runs to Volvo’s decades-long focus on safety. Don’t loan this vehicle to a friend or relative for a quick spin or a weekend jaunt without first giving them some lessons on how to operate the controls.

Competitors in this mid-size luxury SUV segment include the Acura RDX, the Audi Q5, the BMW X3, the Genes GV70, the Lincoln Nautilus, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The Volvo XC60 balances performance, economy, comfort, size and hauling capacity. But improvements to the information system with more intuitive controls and more actual buttons would go a long way to making this vehicle easier to operate and enjoy.

