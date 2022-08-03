Reading Time: 4 minutes

University of Alberta programs in business, engineering, nursing and agricultural sciences rank among the top three in Canada, according to new global rankings.

The U of A’s business administration program was ranked the best in Canada and 30th in the world, according to the 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, or GRAS, after climbing steadily in the rankings from third in 2020 to second in 2021.

“We are delighted to see our world-class research highlighted in this prestigious global ranking,” says Kyle Murray, interim dean of the Alberta School of Business.

“We believe our research-intensive focus brings real value to our students, who are able to learn from thought leaders in areas like organizational theory, consumer research, finance, governance and entrepreneurship.”

Nursing was another standout subject area, ranking second in Canada for the fourth year running and 49th in the world. (The U of A’s excellence in nursing was also recognized in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject, ranking first in Canada and ninth globally.)

The Faculty of Nursing recently redeveloped its undergraduate, master’s and nurse practitioner programs and added a new doctoral program curriculum, all to better prepare students to become nursing leaders, explains Diane Kunyk, interim dean of the Faculty of Nursing.

“What truly sets us apart is that we are a research-intensive faculty with world-leading researchers of the highest calibre,” says Kunyk. “This work spans the full human experience, with cutting-edge research leadership in areas across the bookends of life.”

The Faculty of Engineering took a number of firsts in the 2022 GRAS rankings. Environmental sciences and engineering was named first in Canada and 11th globally. Instruments science and technology was also ranked first in Canada, with mining and mineral sciences ranked third.

“These rankings are reflective of the hard work of our faculty, our staff and our students — who have overcome the challenges of the pandemic and continue to lead, develop and inspire innovative solutions to our world’s most pressing challenges,” says Simaan AbouRizk, interim dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

Biological sciences ranked second in Canada, moving up four spots nationally, and rose dramatically in the global rankings to 30th in the world.

“Biological sciences is a large and incredibly productive department, with excellence in areas ranging from the molecular to the macroscopic. It is so gratifying to see this international recognition for one of the university’s strongest departments,” says Fred West, interim dean of the Faculty of Science.

Declan Ali, chair of the Department of Biological Sciences, lauds the talent within the department. “All of them – the faculty, staff, students – are so dedicated to what they do in terms of research and teaching. It’s a real pleasure to see that we have been acknowledged for the strengths that we have,” says Ali.

“They’ve really been able to drive things in terms of publications, in terms of awards, and it looks like that’s really been the foundation for pulling us up in these ranks,” adds Ali.

Agricultural sciences ranked third in Canada, a position it has held since the inaugural Global Ranking of Academic Subjects. It placed 42nd in the world.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a leader in agricultural sciences education in the country,” says Stanford Blade, dean of the Faculty of Agricultural, Life & Environmental Sciences.

“Our mission to explore environmentally sustainable approaches to land management and food production would not be possible without the hard-working leaders in our faculty – researchers, teachers and learners working together to turn science into solutions to help feed the world,” says Blade.

In addition to subject-specific rankings, the U of A has performed well in international university rankings, placing 110th globally in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, 77th in the world in the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) World University Rankings 2022-23, and 113th globally in a recent aggregate ranking.

The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects is compiled by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, which began publishing the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) in 2009 and expanded to include a subject-based ranking in 2017. More than 5,000 universities were considered for the 2022 rankings in 54 subjects spanning social sciences, medical sciences, natural sciences, life sciences and engineering.

| By Adrianna MacPherson

