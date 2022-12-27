Varme Energy is fighting the good fight on climate change

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Sean Collins, the CEO of Varme Energy. Varme Energy develops waste energy facilities built with integrated carbon capture and storage. Essentially, large industrial process facilities that use two-stage combustion technology to combust municipal solid waste that would otherwise be going to a landfill. These facilities burn the waste, extract all of the energy out of it, and with carbon capture and storage, they capture all of the post-combustion CO2 and sequester it underground. This sustainable, environmental solution eliminates landfills long-term, recovers the energy in the waste, and puts all of the carbon underground.

Today’s Guest

Sean Collins is a serial entrepreneur deeply passionate about the clean energy transition. He has raised over $50 million across ventures to date. Sean is currently the CEO of Varme Energy, North America’s first specialized waste-to-energy with carbon capture and storage developer. Sean also owns Remora Ventures, a seed-stage venture fund focused on originating and launching new climate-focused project development companies. Sean is a proud co-founder of Student Energy, Terrapin Geothermics and The Next 30. Past accomplishments include creating and teaching business strategy courses at the University of Alberta and Simon Fraser University’s business schools, receiving Top 40 Under 40 in Edmonton, producing an award-winning radio show, speaking at the United Nations in New York on two occasions and being a part of Canada’s contingent at COP 21 in Paris.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

