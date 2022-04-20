WEBINAR: Just what does Net-Zero even mean?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s guest, Oskar Sigvaldason, explains just what Net-Zero means and the continuing relevance of hydrocarbons for energy, while outlining the various changes required for transforming Canada’s energy economy.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

We welcome your comments below.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Eddy Isaacs

Eddy Isaacs is the former CEO of Alberta Innovates – Energy & Environment Solutions and is currently the President of Eddy Isaacs Inc. and a Strategic Advisor to the University of Alberta, Faculty of Engineering.

Eddy has spent his career promoting innovation in energy and the environment across Canada and in forging partnerships between industry, government and academia. In 2014, he received the ASTECH Foundation’s award for his outstanding contribution to the Alberta science and technology community.

He has served as co-Chair of the Energy Technology Working Group of the Canadian Council of Energy Ministers. He is regularly called upon to provide expert opinion and insight into Alberta’s future in energy and environment.

Eddy holds a PhD from the University of Alberta and a B.Sc. from McGill University. He has over 80 publications and six patents in the energy field. He is currently the President-elect of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He also serves as a Board Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Council of Canadian Academies; the Scientific Advisory Committee for the NRG-COSIA X-Prize; and the External Advisors’ Panel of the Auditor General of Alberta. Eddy is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

Oskar Sigvaldason

Oskar Sigvaldason worked with Acres International, a global consulting engineering and management services company, for 38 years, including nine years as President. He is owner and President of SCMS Inc., which provides consulting, management and governance services, with special focus on infrastructure development and climate change.

He worked on several major projects, including the Churchill Falls Project in Labrador, the Schrumm Project (Bennett Dam) in British Columbia, the Three Gorges Project in China (Advisory Board) and as Project Manager for the Karnali Multi-purpose Water Project in Nepal (which included dedicated hydro export to India). His career also included managing the preparation of national investment and strategic development plans, with funding from international agencies, for energy and electricity supply for Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan and Ghana. He also managed river basin development programs including planning, operations and system dispatch, for river systems in Canada, the United States, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Peru.

He served as Project Manager for the Trottier Energy Futures Project (TEFP), and most recently, for the Environmental Commissioner of Ontario, for defining minimum cost “pathways” and strategies for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for Canada and Ontario, respectively, to 2050.

He is a Director of the Energy Council of Canada and served as a Member of a World Energy Council Committee on “Global Energy Scenarios to 2060”. He has served as Director or Trustee for approximately 25 publically traded companies, private corporations, regulatory agencies, universities, and advocacy organizations.

He completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Civil Engineering at the University of Manitoba and at Imperial College, University of London, respectively, followed by post-doctoral studies, in economics, environmental science and systems methodology, at Harvard University. Oskar is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

Without carbon capture, we will not meet our climate goals by Krystle Wittevrongel

CCUS prevents the release of CO2 and reduces overall accumulation

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.