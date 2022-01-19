Reading Time: 3 minutes

First Nations patients were less likely to be prioritized for the most urgent treatment than others with the same ultimate diagnosis at emergency departments in Alberta, according to a study published on Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

“We were surprised to see differences for things like long bone fractures, which seem pretty obvious. You would expect that if someone’s got a broken forearm or broken femur, that would result in the same kinds of triage,” said lead investigator Patrick McLane, adjunct associate professor in the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry and assistant scientific director of Alberta Health Services’ Emergency Strategic Clinical Network.

The researchers looked at records for more than 11 million emergency department visits in Alberta from 2012 to 2017 to determine the correlation between First Nations status and triage scores, the priority rating (on a scale of one to five) that is given to each patient based on their symptoms and a brief medical history. They focused on five disease categories (trauma and injury, infection, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, substance use) and five specific diagnoses (long bone fracture, acute upper respiratory infection, anxiety disorder, spontaneous abortion, and opioid-related substance use), chosen in consultation with an advisory panel of elders.

Patients with First Nations status had lower odds of receiving an acute triage score compared with non-First Nations patients, they found, with lower odds of being rated as needing the most urgent care for all five disease categories and for three of the five diagnoses.

The findings are consistent with those of other studies on triage and ethnicity, which have shown that patients belonging to non-white racial groups receive lower acute triage scores than white patients.

“Systemic racism, stereotyping and differential access to health-care resources (especially primary care), as well as factors such as communication and level of patient trust in the health-care system, may all contribute to differences in triage scores between First Nations and non-First Nations patients,” the authors noted in the study.