Learn how early detection and prevention can save your eyesight from Glaucoma

Globally, glaucoma is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness. According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, up to 80 million people today have this disease, although up to half of them don’t yet know it.

Worryingly, studies show that these numbers are set to see a continuous upward trend for the foreseeable future. Canadians are not exempt from this threat, with around 450,000 diagnosed cases as of writing. This makes it the most common cause of irreversible vision loss.

Unfortunately, nationwide polls from retailer Specsavers have found that up to 71 per cent of Canadians may be at further risk for glaucoma. This is because of a widespread misconception that they can get ahead of the disease by waiting for at least one “warning” symptom, which is a dangerous line of thinking as glaucoma is notoriously hard to diagnose in the first place.

Why is glaucoma hard to detect?

Glaucoma is not called the “silent thief of vision” for no reason. Historically, this group of ocular diseases doesn’t present any notable manifestations until significant vision loss has already occurred. Because it’s also painless, any subtle symptoms are easy to brush off.

Unfortunately, Canada’s healthcare crisis may be a contributing factor as well. Despite spending $372 billion on healthcare in 2024, Canadians are waiting longer to receive care, such as diagnostic tests, which may discourage patients from seeking out the help they need to detect and treat glaucoma. Even when patients who have higher risks of glaucoma do undergo a check-up, glaucoma’s effects are frequently attributed to other health concerns or lifestyle issues. For instance, the vision loss experienced by older adults is linked more to aging than anything else.

This is also why the majority of glaucoma-focused initiatives target management rather than reversal. After all, glaucoma cannot be cured, and for most patients, damage has already been done once a formal diagnosis is reached. To illustrate, ocular medications like Zalatan eye drops and Diamox pills lower interocular pressure to prevent further optic nerve degradation.

How can Canadians protect their eyesight?

Having said the above, healthcare professionals stress that the best way to prevent glaucoma from taking root or progressing is through prevention. For one, while glaucoma can happen to anyone, it can help to reduce the eyes’ exposure to harmful elements. The most notable of these is UV radiation from the sun, which, per a JAMA article, has been linked with the development of various eye problems. This includes glaucoma. Therefore, it pays to make wearing sunglasses a habit. With eye care provider Eyebuydirect, shades are marked with UV400 protection, ensuring they can block up to 100 per cent radiation. As some sunglasses may come with polarized lenses, they can also protect the eyes from glare. This helps maintain the organ’s comfort and integrity, which is invaluable when preventing glaucoma.

Additionally, regular eye exams are crucial. Now available from chain stores like Warby Parker and many others, these allow specialists to carefully and accurately measure vision and see how the eyes state. With this information, it is easier to spot any buddying issues, like glaucoma, before they can progress or even take root. If need be, these tests can allow patients an opportunity to receive tailored ocular wellness tips that suit their unique needs. Through these specific tips, managing eyesight and ocular well-being becomes more tailored rather than generic.

