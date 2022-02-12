Reading Time: 3 minutes

Canadian teenagers who attend schools in areas with high-income inequality are more likely to suffer from depression than those in areas with low-income inequality, according to the first study of its kind in Canada.

It is already well understood that being poor can negatively affect mental health, said co-author Roman Pabayo, an epidemiologist and associate professor in the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health. But “on top of the negative aspect of living in poverty, if there’s a large gap between rich and poor in the area where they’re living or going to school, that can have a further adverse effect on teenage mental health.”

PhD candidate Claire Benny, who led the new research, analyzed data from the Cannabis, Obesity, Mental health, Physical activity, Alcohol, Smoking and Sedentary behaviour (COMPASS) study, which includes responses from 61,642 students in 43 census districts in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The students were asked a series of questions to measure their psychosocial well-being and mental health.

Her study showed that higher levels of income disparity in a school population – where some students come from poor families and others from wealthier upbringings – affect students’ psychosocial well-being, including feelings of inferiority and lack of self-esteem. This, in turn, often leads to depression. In these schools, the effects can be seen in students from both low-income and higher-income families.

“We see rising income inequality and rising depression among adolescents, so we have a wicked problem here,” said Benny.