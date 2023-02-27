Is Fauci a Covid vaccine skeptic now too?

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The world’s leading mRNA vaccine advocate co-authored an article that calls the public health agenda of the last three years into question

By Claus Rinner

Claudia Chaufan

Don Welsh

and Steven Pelech

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the recently retired public face and puller of strings in America’s, if not the world’s, response to COVID-19. His many roles included directing the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for almost 40 years.

In 2021, Fauci drew fame, and outrage, when he declared that questioning his views in the pandemic response was akin to questioning “Science” itself. Fauci also is the protagonist of a viral video that consists of snippets from press conferences, in which he announces ever-declining estimates of mRNA vaccine efficacy, from the original claim of 95 per cent to below 50 per cent and ultimately negative protection.

Remarkably, in a recent publication titled “Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenza viruses, and other respiratory viruses,” Drs. David Morens, Jeffery Taubenberger, and Anthony Fauci call into question the global, multi-billion-dose COVID-19 vaccination drive of the past two years, and the annual flu shot as well.

They write that “none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines” and go so far as to admit that current flu shots have an “effectiveness against clinically apparent infection [that] is decidedly suboptimal, ranging from 14 per cent to 60 per cent over the past 15 influenza seasons.”

The triad surely knows what they are talking about. In addition to Fauci’s qualifications, Morens is Senior Advisor to the Director of NIAID and Senior Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. Taubenberger is Chief of the NIAID’s Viral Pathogenesis and Evolution Section and Deputy Chief of its Laboratory of Infectious Diseases. These two have published extensively about the 1918 influenza pandemic, the so-called “Spanish Flu,” which effectively disappeared within two years without vaccines or specific medications but had a case fatality rate at least 100 times higher than SARS-CoV-2.

In their new article, the researchers distinguish the viruses causing COVID-19, flu, and common colds from a different group of “systemic” respiratory viruses like measles, mumps, and rubella. Infection with the latter group usually “elicits long-term protective immunity,” and thus, successful vaccines have been developed that trigger this natural process.

In contrast, the cold-type viruses purportedly do not confer long-term immunity from either infection or vaccination, as those who get their regular winter cold or had a COVID-19 reinfection can attest. And vaccine development against this group of viruses has so far been futile, in the words of the world’s chief mRNA vaccine-monger!

Fauci and colleagues further note that the human immune system is well adapted to recurring cold virus attacks and usually tolerates and fights back against these upper respiratory tract infections. Just last week, a new meta-analysis published in The Lancet with financial support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed the effectiveness of natural immunity against reinfection with the pre-omicron SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Indeed, over the past three years, numerous scientists and doctors warned that it might not be prudent to exclusively play the vaccine card to “end the pandemic.” Critical academics also cautioned against the limitations and potential harms of the novel COVID-19 vaccines since the first trial data were published in the fall of 2020. Commentators even highlighted the fact that the mRNA injections, which aim at Fauci’s and his colleagues’ common-cold group of viruses, shouldn’t be called “vaccines” because they are functionally different from the proven vaccines against the other group of viruses that cause the well-known childhood diseases.

Alas, these voices of reason and common sense have not just been ignored by news media and decision-makers, but they were actively suppressed by “fact-checkers,” industry-funded researchers, and blissfully ignorant politicians. And the “fact-checkers” are out again, with AP News just publishing “Fauci: recent paper doesn’t suggest COVID vaccines ineffective,” in which it disputes exaggerated online claims yet conveniently ignores the valid concerns arising from the article.

In an unexpected epiphany in September 2021, the Toronto Board of Health had shown some concern about the “leaky” nature of the COVID-19 vaccines, now confirmed once again by Fauci himself. Yet this moment of reflection vanished as quickly as the mRNA shots’ protection wanes, and the board’s vice-chair, who pleaded for “discourse over divisiveness” in a newspaper op-ed, lost her position in the process.

In the U.S., concerned epidemiologists offering a second opinion to the public have been censored by Fauci and others.

One has to wonder what finally triggered this public health veteran to become an apparent vaccine skeptic. Sadly, his skepticism goes only so far. Instead of considering a pause to reflect on humanity’s progress into a pharma-driven, drug-dependent illusion of “health,” Team Fauci cannot truly “think outside the box” despite their call to do so. Instead, they frantically look to throw more public money at developing the next generation of questionable “vaccines.”

Claus Rinner, PhD, Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University. Claudia Chaufan, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, School of Health Policy & Management, York University. Don Welsh, PhD, Professor, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Western University. Steven Pelech, PhD, Professor, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia.

