New device may improve life for people who have breathing challenges

A University of Alberta engineering duo is getting a boost from the university’s newly formed commercialization engine, imYEG, to get a new device for people with breathing challenges to market. Medical devices that assist people who have a low level of oxygen in their blood have evolved from large stationary tanks of compressed oxygen to portable units, explained mechanical engineering professor Andrew Martin. These portable oxygen concentrators can weigh less than three kg, concentrate the oxygen from air on the spot and deliver precise doses with every breath. Unfortunately, there’s a subset of patients – as well as regular patients when they’re breathing quietly – whose shallow breaths aren’t recognized by these units. Martin and his engineering master’s graduate Cole Christianson have applied to patent a design that would replace the traditional nasal prongs with a design that fits more snugly into the patient’s nostrils to improve breath detection.

With more than 1.5 million adults in the United States alone using home oxygen devices for a wide variety of disorders, oxygen concentrators have become a multibillion-dollar industry that is anticipated to grow even further in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If I’m thinking blue sky, we would love to develop the whole system, but the leading portable oxygen concentrator manufacturers have extensive resources and are continuously improving their offerings,” said Martin. “So for now, our aim is to develop our interface to the point where it could be licensed.” Martin said the product made sense the more he thought about it. It didn’t seem like it would take a huge investment or a lot of time to make a viable prototype. “But the next stages of development didn’t really fall into traditional academic work.” That’s when he was introduced to Innovations Masterminds Edmonton (imYEG), the U of A’s burgeoning pre-accelerator. A co-creation of the U of A and Brass Dome Ventures, imYEG is an industry-led pre-accelerator created to help post-secondary-generated intellectual property overcome the earliest barriers on the path to commercialization. “The novelty to our program is that we have proven business leaders who have actually successfully been there and done it themselves,” said Chris Micetich, CEO of Brass Dome Ventures and U of A graduate, who leads imYEG. “We’ve recruited mentors that have founded companies from scratch, carried them to success and are now investing in new companies. And we have mentors that work in extremely large organizations overseeing hundreds of people.”