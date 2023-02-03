The return of the Canadian International Auto Show

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Your chance to see the latest offerings from most auto manufacturers under one roof

After being cancelled for the past two years because of COVID-19, the biggest automotive show in the country – the Canadian International Auto Show – is back in business this year. The show will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26.

It’s not just the biggest car show in Canada; it’s the largest consumer show in the country, with more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits and displays and an attendance of more than 330,000.

It’s a chance to see the latest offerings from most auto manufacturers under one roof.

General Motors products include Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC. Stellantis lines on display are the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Wagoneer. (Ford says it is not participating in any auto shows because it believes it can “connect with consumers in new ways.”)

Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota will also have displays.

There will also be several luxury brands on hand, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. Tesla and Vinfast, which produce only electric vehicles.

This year’s theme is “Mobility Reimagined.”

“The automotive industry is changing rapidly, and the AutoShow will be the place to see the latest innovations, the new technologies and the grand ideas that will shape mobility in the future,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow.

New this year is a display called “Electric City” where visitors can learn the latest about automotive electrification. Also new is Canada’s largest indoor test track for electric vehicles. This will give visitors a chance to compare the features and benefits of various electric vehicles.

There will also be a track to demonstrate the capabilities of Jeep vehicles.

A highlight of the Auto Show is the announcement of the Canadian Car of the Year and the Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. The votes come from members of the Automotive Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

The winners of each of the 12 categories were announced at the Montreal International Auto Show on Jan. 19. From these 12 category winners, the overall Car of the Year and the Utility Vehicle of the Year winners will be announced at the Toronto Show.

The winners of each category are:

Best Small Car – Mazda 3

Mazda 3 Best Large Premium Car ­– Genesis G90

Genesis G90 Best Sports Performance Car ­– Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai Elantra N Best Small Utility Vehicle ­– Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Corolla Cross Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle – Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander Best Large Utility Vehicle – Kia Telluride

Kia Telluride Best Mid-Size Premium Utility – Lexus NX

Lexus NX Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle ­– Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Best Small Pick-up Truck – Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick Best Large Pick-up Truck – Ram 1500

Ram 1500 Best EV – Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Best Premium EV in Canada for 2023 – BMW i4

The show will also feature a collection of rare, expensive, fast, exotic cars as part of a display called AutoExotica.

For kids, there will be displays featuring Hot Wheels and Lego. Hot Wheels will be offering a kids’ play zone, retail space, classic Hot Wheels cars and five full-sized Hot Wheels vehicles. A full-size LEGO Technic Lamborghini – made up of more than 400,000 LEGO pieces – will make its North American debut.

The Canadian International Auto Show isn’t only about the latest trends. History buffs will enjoy a display called OBLIVION, which will include automotive icons from the 1980s and ’90s. Another display, 75 years of Porsche, will feature 16 rare and vintage Porsches, including a restored 1969 Porsche 917.

