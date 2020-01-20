Any business owner will tell you about the difficulties of finding clients and keeping them as loyal customers. Every industry has competition and being able to stand out from the crowd can be difficult at times. Explore some steps that you can take to build a strong client base and ensure that your business remains successful.

Promote Your Business on Social Media

Using platforms such as Facebook or Instagram is a great way to build a strong client base. Consider posting great photos of your products, employees, or whatever might relate to your business that can help engage new and existing clients. As more people follow you on social media, they will be notified or see your posts when you share something new. You can also use social media for advertising. Promoting an offering on Facebook, for example, can be done for as little as $5.

Provide Excellent Customer Service

Impressing the people who find you and want to do business with you is important. Identifying ways to stand out from your competitors is what will help you to build a strong client base for your business. Providing handwritten notes to your clients is one approach. Perhaps you can include a note in a shipping parcel or insert a special letter into shopping bags at the cash register. Having a personalized touch to your communications will leave a positive impact on your customers, and they will likely remember the experience they received by your business and your employees.

Start Advertising

Getting your name and business in front of the right people doesn’t have to cost you much money. Try testing different cost-effective advertising strategies. If you own and operate a small business, you may want to find local newspapers or publications that accept advertising. Alternatively, you can print small flyers and walk around the neighborhood of your business to distribute them. Many websites provide different templates you can purchase to help you. If you are digitally savvy, you can also test different options such as Google Ads or promotions on various social media platforms.

Participate in Local Events

No matter where your company is located, demonstrating that you are part of the community is important to customers. When a local event or an activity occurs, try to make sure your business has some type of presence there. For example, small communities will often host local markets or seasonal parades. Use these types of events as an opportunity to set up a booth if you are selling physical products, or you can sponsor a float in a parade. Your investment will differ depending on the type of activity you choose.

No matter what strategies you select to help you build a strong client base, your goal should always be focused on providing the best service possible. At the end of the day, customers will come back and turn to you if they have a positive experience with your company, regardless of whether your business operates online or offline.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.