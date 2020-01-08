Recent innovations have been a boon for businesses, particularly with tools that allow for collaboration even when teams aren’t in the same location. Working remotely is quickly becoming a norm in this day and age, which enables business owners to hire the best talents without worrying about logistics.

Telecommuting is also beneficial for employees who don’t want to waste long hours on the road going to and fro their office. Moreover, it has allowed parents to raise a family without sacrificing their career goals and other professional aspirations.

If you’re a freelancer, here are the benefits of time tracking when working remotely:

Accuracy

Time tracking software allows you to bill clients with the exact number of hours you spend on their project. Instead of just relying on your memory, you can find mobile workforce management tools to help you with the tedious task of recording your work hours. These apps also have additional features. Aside from the time tracking function, you can also enjoy automated attendance and time allocation reporting.

Moreover, some tools allow you to publish and edit your schedule so that it’s viewable by the client. Often, you can also check and track your allocated vacation time.

Accurate clock-ins are crucial for freelance workers because time is money for your clients. They can cross-check your time tracking data with your output to assess whether you’re productive and if you’re contributing significant value to the organization.

Transparency

As a freelancer, you must ensure that you build your client’s trust in you. One surefire way to do this is by using time tracking software, which promotes honesty in your attendance records.

This tool automatically notifies your boss, whether you’re working or not, so they can monitor your progress throughout the day. It’s particularly useful if they want to keep tabs on an urgent project or report that you’re working on.

One can argue that time tracking software is just a glorified timesheet. However, the automated monitoring and reporting function eliminates the temptation to add a few hours of work into your workday.

Using this app doesn’t imply that you need a tool to defend your credibility and reliability as a freelancer. Instead, it shows that you are confident enough in your work and integrity that you don’t mind if the client checks up on you regularly.

Productivity

You actually lessen your workload when you take advantage of this type of software because tracking and reporting your work hours is your responsibility as an employee. With its automated features, you have more time to focus on tasks that require a higher level of thinking, thus enhancing your efficiency.

One of the ways to boost productivity is to measure the time you spend on various tasks in a single workday. Some tools have a feature that allows you to see how many minutes or hours you spend in one task or project. You can use this data to evaluate your productivity and make the necessary improvements.

Other ways on how remote workers can boost their productivity:

Warm Up – Similar to working out, you need to prepare your body and mind before the start of your workday. This can be more challenging when telecommuting because you may just want to lounge around all day in your pajamas. Nonetheless, you can overcome that barrier and hustle better when you’re physically and mentally ready.

– Similar to working out, you need to prepare your body and mind before the start of your workday. This can be more challenging when telecommuting because you may just want to lounge around all day in your pajamas. Nonetheless, you can overcome that barrier and hustle better when you’re physically and mentally ready. Eliminate Distractions – It’s also easier to get distracted with the constant chiming of notifications from your email inbox and social media. Turn all of these off, except for essential reminders that you need for the day.

– It’s also easier to get distracted with the constant chiming of notifications from your email inbox and social media. Turn all of these off, except for essential reminders that you need for the day. Set a Schedule – Allocate your time resources by having a schedule and sticking to it. Create a timetable for a typical workday, which includes reading and replying to emails as well as meeting up with your teammates.

Accountability

Using a time tracking app can help employers view you as a responsible freelancer because you made yourself accountable to them. It’s more difficult to evade your obligations as a worker when you have this tool to tie you to the company.

Management

As a freelancer, you may have a lot of clients. You can manage your schedules with each one of them through time tracking software. With this, you wouldn’t miss a workday with them and you’re also able to establish your reputation as a credible worker.

Conclusion

Working remotely has become a trend in the business world. Tools such as time tracking software have made telecommuting more effortless by automatically recording and reporting employee work hours regardless of whether they’re on-site or working from home.

As a freelancer, this type of app is beneficial for you because you can provide accurate timesheets while maintaining transparency and boosting your productivity. Plus, you also make yourself accountable to your boss and manage your clientele through the software.

