Traveling can be difficult and lead to a headache if the flight or bus route is not taken care of properly. Finding the perfect route to your destination can be tricky, but not impossible. If you’re looking for the easiest, cheapest, and quickest Lviv to Krakow, click the link to make your travels simple. Finding a bus becomes a step by step process with this website, giving you the options to find your perfect bus route.

The distance between Lviv and Krakow is around 325 km making the path rather long. Depending on your method of travel, you could face anywhere from a 1-hour travel day, to a 3-hour travel day. Planes will be your quickest option, but you may find the direct flights to be much more expensive. If you need to get to Krakow in a quick and affordable manner, a route done by bus might be the smartest option. While it will take longer, it will still be a manageable time for a cheaper cost.

What’s the best route for you?

Searching with a travel website like 12Go allows you to filter your search results based on predetermined criteria. If you’re tight on money and need to get from Lviv to Krakow, you have the ability to ask to be presented only with the most affordable routes first. Simply select the cheapest option, and the website will provide you with what you’re looking for.

If time is more what you’re worried about, you can filter your results based on which route will get you there the quickest. Typically, the faster the route, the more expensive the cost. However, there might be a happy medium that allows you to get to your destination in a manageable amount of time for an affordable price. You can filter out any results that are too expensive or too long.

The method of which you intend to travel is another filter option you have. If you’re looking specifically for a bus trip from Lviv to Krakow, you can request to only be shown bus routes. If you’re looking for a flight that will take you between the two locations, you can do the same thing but for flights.

Van, flight, or bus

When searching for a perfect travel route between Lviv and Krakow, you’re never at a loss for options. Perhaps that’s one of the difficulties of the route shopping experience. Currently, there are multiple different methods available for getting to Krakow from Lviv. If you’re looking for a quick hop between locations, there are flights available that will take an hour from departure to landing. They will be much more expensive, however, than a bus or a taxi.

If time isn’t as much of a concern and you’re tight on money, a bus might be your best option. A bus from Lviv to Krakow will take anywhere from 5-8 hours depending on who you’re with. The cost of a bus ticket will be as low as $15 and as high as $45, again, depending on the company you’re with. The faster routes will cost more than the slower ones.

