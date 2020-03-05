As the world becomes more digitized, the looming threat of cyber-attacks is getting bigger and bigger. 2020 promises new defenses against these attacks, but it also brings with it more sophisticated attacks. There are many things at play, but these are the top cybersecurity trends to watch out for in 2020.

Automation for Passwords

Approximately 80% of all cyber-attacks target vulnerable passwords. With this in mind, automation with the goal of strengthening password has become one of the biggest trends. Automation involves the screening of passwords and other login credentials in an Active Directory. This new trend has been hailed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as a response to the aforementioned threat.

Many organizations have already adopted automation and screening of passwords. For the gambling industry (which is one of the most vulnerable targets), online casinos in NJ are leading the way in a bid to protect their online clients following the shift to online betting.

Biometric Security

Biometric security is all-the-range in 2020 thanks to its efficiency. Biometric security requires the authorized user to be physically active. This minimizes the risk of remote attacks by hackers, and it would take exceptional skills and powerful computing resources to bypass biometric security systems.

For instance, many smartphones are coming with fingerprint scanners as an alternative to passwords. It is also common to spot fingerprint scanners on the doors of many buildings, including in smart homes. Biometric security systems have become most sophisticated and can now be used with a wide variety of everyday gadgets.

IoT Posing Threats

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been touted as the next technological revolution. It involves connecting virtually everything to the grid, including inanimate objects such as your driveway.

IoT promises to be convenient as it would automate and ease many everyday tasks. However, it also poses a major threat as it would essentially be a highway for hackers. Connecting everything to the internet would mean more target points for hackers. And, since many of these objects cannot be protected against cyber-attacks, the result would be a cyber-attacks onslaught.

Conclusion

Cybersecurity cannot be ignored in 2020, especially now that the world is making major leaps in digitization. 2020 brings new defenses against cyber-attacks. However, cyber-attacks are dynamic, and it would be ignorant not to expect more sophisticated attacks now that hackers have better toys to play with.

