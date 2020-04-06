As inhabitants of this planet, and rational beings, it is our responsibility to protect Mother Nature. Unfortunately, human activities have been destroying the planet and depleting it of its natural resources for a long time now. However, things are a little different now, and there is a massive discourse around the world to fight the challenge of global warming and climate change. For this purpose, efforts are being made by different states, and effective policy making is being done.

Contrary to popular belief, the extraction of fossil fuel is not as clean as you think it is. To have a better understanding of this statement, you need to learn how natural gas is extracted. Luckily, engineers and scientists around the world are working on cleaner extraction of fossil fuels, and they have achieved some pretty great milestones as well.

Here, in this blog, we will focus on environment-friendly drilling (EFD). So, here’s everything you need to know about EFD.

What is EFD?

EFD or environment-friendly drilling, as the name explains, is a system that employs techniques that are environmental-friendly and have minimum effect on the environment when the process of the drilling happens.

Research institutes all around the world are working on establishing protocols and techniques to make the process as clean and green as possible from start to finish.

How does it Work?

While there are many principles like hydraulic fracturing, etc. involved in environment-friendly drilling, there are still some basic aims that every EFD follows:

Efficient Tools

The first and foremost thing that is different in EFD and conventional drilling is the tools. The tools or drills used in EFD are made specially to be extra efficient and engineered in a way that they use minimum energy and can be run on cleaner sources of energy.

Going As Green As Possible

Drilling is not something that can be done in hours or days. It’s a process that can take months or even years. Making sure that the crew of drilling adopts green and clean practices at the drilling site is also very important and is included in EFD.

Minimum fuel Wastage

One of the most important things that drilling has an impact on in the environment is the waste of the fuel that is being drilled. Although different machines involved in the process have been made efficient enough to ensure that the fuel isn’t wasted, extra precautions and measures are taken in an EFD program.

Can it Make Any Difference?

Every step that you take, big or small, to make the Earth a cleaner and greener place matters. Especially when these steps are taken on the industrial level, they have a huge positive impact on the environment of the Earth. Therefore, those states who have natural resources in the form of fossil fuel, need to make sure that they adopt EFD programs and play their part in making the world a better place.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.