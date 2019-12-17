Choosing the very best wedding photographer for your special day can be an overwhelming process. So many options exists; choosing the perfect one within your price range can be a challenge. In addition, it is important to find someone who can truly capture the magic of your special day. This is a once in a lifetime event for many couples; it is crucial that photos are high-end and professional.

Luckily, Toronto offers a wide range of professionals suited to all sorts of styles and budgets.

Toronto Wedding Photographer Locations

A great deal of Toronto wedding photographers can be found in the downtown core. Various locations are conveniently situated just north of the Gardiner Expressway. In particular, Yonge Street and Dundas Street West, as well as Yonge Street and Adelaide Street West are the top areas to find the perfect Toronto wedding photographer.

Further east, the up and coming Riverdale area, especially along Queen Street East, is a hot spot for the city’s best wedding photography studios. The Beaches, Woodbine Gardens, Woodbine Heights, and Eglinton East neighbourhoods offer great options as well.

In the west end, Islington, Parkdale, and the High- Park-Swansea neighbourhoods offer a variety of talented wedding photographers.

In the north, Forest Hill and Lawrence Park South offer a great deal of options.

For clients in the surrounding Greater Toronto Area (GTA), options exist in Mississauga, Brampton, and Scarborough as well.

Toronto Wedding Photography Styles

One of the most important choices when picking a Toronto wedding photographer is to decide what type of style is desired.

Many photographers offer creative and spontaneous types of photography for lively and young (or young at heart) couples. Others offer vintage, glamorous types of photos for those who prefer a more elegant and traditional style.

Best of all, many photographers offer a mix of the two styles! Do not hesitate to ask!

Toronto Wedding Photography Services

Most studios offer final edited photos in approximately 7-10 weeks.

Photos are often delivered on a USB drive, allowing clients to easily print additional photos. In addition, many studios provide high-resolution photos for printing, as well as low-resolution photos that can easily be emailed to loved ones or placed on a website. Many studios offer their own printing services as well. Printing that keepsake-wedding album is now easier than ever.

Innovatively, many studios now also offer access to online photo galleries, complete with log in information and password. This makes sharing photos with family and friends easier than ever!

Toronto Wedding Photography Cost

Toronto wedding photography studios often offer packages. Do not hesitate to give them a call to choose the set perfect for your taste and price range.

Average package prices range from $3,000 CAD for basics, to more comprehensive packages starting at $5,000 CAD.

Basic Photography – Basic packages consist of a full day head photographer, high-resolution photos, colour corrected and black and white photos, as well as editing services.

– Basic packages consist of a full day head photographer, high-resolution photos, colour corrected and black and white photos, as well as editing services. Basic Cinematography – Many photography studios also offer basic cinematography services as well, which include a high-definition short film and edited Mp4 file.

– Many photography studios also offer basic cinematography services as well, which include a high-definition short film and edited Mp4 file. Basic Photography and Cinematography – Often joint photography and cinematography packages can be booked for approximately $5,000 CAD. These include a wedding photographer and cinematographer, high-resolution photos, a high definition short film, and a high definition full feature film of one’s special day.

In addition, many studios offer the choice of full day wedding coverage, partial wedding coverage for smaller events and elopements, and engagement sessions.

Smaller events are usually in the $1,800-$2,000 CAD range, while engagement sessions are approximately $500 CAD.

Additional Photography Services Costs

Many Toronto photography studios also offer discounted rates on addition photography that is booked jointly with the wedding photography package. Engagement, proposal, and boudoir-style sessions often cost about $750 CAD if booked with a package and about $1,000 CAD if booked separately. These include 2-hours of shooting, as well as access to high-resolution online galleries, and printing rights.

Lifestyle, maternity, and family sessions are also available. These are approximately $600 CAD per 2-hour session.

Many also offer customized packages. Do not hesitate to ask.

Choosing the Perfect wedding Photographer

Canada’s Better Business Bureau and Yelp reviews are a perfect starting point for checking the references of a particular wedding photographer.

In addition, many photographers now offer online portfolios on their websites, as well as their social media pages, such as Facebook and Instagram as well. Do not hesitate to browse; finding the perfect photographer is now easier than ever.

Despite the sheer amount of Toronto wedding photography studios available in Toronto, choosing the perfect photographer is easy. Online portfolios and detailed web sites have simplified the process greatly. It is now simpler than ever to find the right fit for one’s special day.

