Reading Time: 3 minutes

Winter is officially over, and spring has finally arrived in cottage country, bringing with it lush grass, blooming flowers, and a laundry list of spring cleaning activities.

Many people can’t wait to get to the cottages for the first time in the spring, particularly those in Canada, where the Victoria Day weekend in late May is one of the busiest days for celebrating in cottage country. If you’re seeking to buy a home in Huntsville to enjoy the long weekend, now’s the time to do it!

Yet, before you embark on a season of fun at the cottage, there are some spring maintenance duties that must be addressed to ensure your cottage experience is as relaxing as possible! Here are some ideas for preparing your cottage for spring!

Bug Exclusion

Several annoying insects return to the cottage in mid to late spring, causing havoc in our life. Insects like mosquitos, blackflies, and biting midges can all be very abundant as early as May if your cottage is in the woods or on the lake, making April an excellent time to make some last-minute preparations for keeping the seasonal guests out of your property.

Installing a door sweep on your entrance doors to prevent rodents from getting through beneath the frame is a fantastic suggestion for bug-proofing your home. Putting weather stripping over the frames of your cottage’s doors and windows can also assist to keep outside pests out.

Screen windows, which allow your cottage windows to remain open without the risk of insects flying in, are another important bug avoidance measure in a cottage. Little tears in screens are a typical problem; they are not large enough to warrant repair, yet they allow insects to enter. If your screen window has minor holes, you can repair the mesh with super glue.

Examination of the Dock and Deck

Your cottage’s decks and docks most likely did not get much use during the cold winter conditions. As the weather heats and you prepare these amenities for usage during the season.

Inspect the deck for signs of mould and rot, the staircase for loose traction, and make sure your railings are solid and stable to avoid any problems during the spring and summer.

If your cottage is near the water and includes a dock, ensure that all hinges, cleats, and other components are secure and fastened. Utilize this time to replace any broken bumpers, ensuring that your time on the water is as enjoyable as possible.

Check-in for Security

If your cottage is only used periodically, chances are you haven’t checked in on its safety features in a long time. Before the cottage season begins, check the batteries in your smoke detectors, the expiry date of your fire extinguishers, and make sure your chimney (if you have one) is clear of debris.

It is also a good time to double-check your first-aid supplies, which should include Band-Aids, tweezers, sterile gloves, eye drops, and other items.

Examine the Roof and Eaves

Winter storms may wreak havoc on your cottage’s roofs and eaves. It’s a good idea to inspect your roof for missing shingles, damaged debris, and signs of animal intrusion. Any gaps in your roof provide opportunities for spring rain showers to cause catastrophic water damage to your home.

Melted ice from the winter can also infiltrate below troughs, particularly if they are filled with debris. Cleaning troughs and examining caulking to ensure it is in good condition will help prevent drainage problems.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.